Desirability of proceeding against all defendants in the same jurisdiction takes libel claim over section 9 jurisdiction hurdle (Soriano v Forensic News)

Article summary

TMT analysis: This judgment follows the second hearing of the claimant’s application for permission to serve proceedings out of the jurisdiction, which relates to the claim against the sixth defendant in the proceedings. The application was refused in relation to the misuse of private information claim, but granted in relation to the defamation proceedings. Although the claimant failed to demonstrate that England and Wales is a more appropriate place to bring the action than Washington, USA, permission was granted in the light of the fact that the claims against the first to fifth defendants are proceeding in England. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or to read the full analysis.