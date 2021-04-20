Sign-in Help
Desirability of proceeding against all defendants in the same jurisdiction takes libel claim over section 9 jurisdiction hurdle (Soriano v Forensic News)

Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Application for relief from sanctions
  • Application for permission to serve out—libel proceedings
  • Application for permission to serve out—misuse of private information proceedings
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This judgment follows the second hearing of the claimant’s application for permission to serve proceedings out of the jurisdiction, which relates to the claim against the sixth defendant in the proceedings. The application was refused in relation to the misuse of private information claim, but granted in relation to the defamation proceedings. Although the claimant failed to demonstrate that England and Wales is a more appropriate place to bring the action than Washington, USA, permission was granted in the light of the fact that the claims against the first to fifth defendants are proceeding in England. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

