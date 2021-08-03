Derivative claims—conditional permission should not be granted where claimant lacks standing (Boston Trust Company Ltd v Verhoef)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has held that claimants who lack standing should not be granted conditional permission to bring common law derivative claims pending the determination of an application to rectify the register of members. The Court of Appeal has clarified that the issue of standing is a threshold question which must be determined first, before any consideration is possible of the substantive merits of the application for permission. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers.
