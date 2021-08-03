menu-search
Legal News

Derivative claims—conditional permission should not be granted where claimant lacks standing (Boston Trust Company Ltd v Verhoef)

Published on: 03 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has held that claimants who lack standing should not be granted conditional permission to bring common law derivative claims pending the determination of an application to rectify the register of members. The Court of Appeal has clarified that the issue of standing is a threshold question which must be determined first, before any consideration is possible of the substantive merits of the application for permission. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

