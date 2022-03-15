LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Deputy Master’s error in preventing a litigant-in-person’s cross-examination renders civil trial unfair (Rea v Rea)

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was a second appeal to the Court of Appeal on the ground that the Deputy Master at trial made a genuine mistake in restricting the appellants, who were litigants in person, from cross-examining the respondent on certain key matters when, in fact, the questions had been asked during examination-in-chief. The court held that the error in preventing cross-examination caused serious prejudice to the appellants and allowed the appeal. The Court of Appeal provided useful guidance in the approach to be taken by Judges dealing with trials involving litigants-in-person at the evidential stage. Written by Natalie Wood, barrister at 2 King’s Bench Walk Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

