Deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes (A Mother v Derby City Council (Secretary of State for Education and others intervening))

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes (A Mother v Derby City Council (Secretary of State for Education and others intervening))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In this unsuccessful appeal, post the Supreme Court decision in Re T and the amendments made by the Care Planning, Placement and Case Review (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/161, the Court of Appeal held that it remains lawful for the High Court to authorise the deprivation of a child’s liberty in an unregistered children’s home where ‘imperative conditions of necessity justify doing so’. The amended regulatory framework does not allow unregistered placements, but does not expressly prohibit them. Depriving a child of their liberty in such a placement may be authorised under the inherent jurisdiction, without offending Article 5 of the European Commission on Human Rights (ECHR) or the statutory scheme. Chris Stevenson, barrister at 4PB, considers the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

