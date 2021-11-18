Deprivation of liberty orders and unregistered placements (Derby City Council v BA and others)

Article summary

Family analysis: Derby City Council v BA and others involved four young people under the age of 16, all of whom were placed in unregistered placements at the time of the hearing. The question posed by the court was, given the central role accorded to the guidance of the President of the Family Division by the Supreme Court in Re T (A Child) and in Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council v AM and another , whether it remains open to the High Court to authorise the deprivation of liberty of a child under the age of 16 in a placement prohibited by the terms of the statutory scheme under its inherent jurisdiction where the placement either will not or cannot comply with the practice guidance. Mr Justice MacDonald concluded that it was possible, but that the court should not ordinarily countenance authorising a deprivation of liberty in such circumstances. In this case, the position of each the respective local authorities was that such placements could be authorised and the Secretary of State for Education and Ofsted had accepted an invitation to intervene. Julia Cheetham QC, barrister at Deanscourt Chambers, sets out the key considerations. or to read the full analysis.