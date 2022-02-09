LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Deprivation of citizenship—regulation authorising service of ‘notice to file’ was ultra vires (R (D4) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Immigration analysis: The Court of Appeal in D4 v Secretary of State for the Home Department by a majority (Lady Justice Whipple and Lord Justice Baker; Sir Geoffrey Vos MR dissenting) has held that regulation 10(4) of the British Nationality (General) Regulations 2003 (the 2003 Regulations) is ultra vires. Regulation 10(4) allowed the Secretary of State, where a person’s whereabouts were unknown and no address was known for them or their representative, to ‘serve’ a notice of deprivation of British citizenship by placing a notice on the file, without giving actual notice to the person affected. The deprivation notice in the individual case was quashed. Written by Stephanie Harrison QC, barrister, and David Neale, legal researcher at Garden Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

