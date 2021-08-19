Deposit protection and ‘churn’ of tenants in shared properties (Sturgiss v Boddy)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: A Circuit Judge in the County Court held that tenants were entitled to an award in relation to a rent deposit under section 214 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004) where various tenants in a joint tenancy of a residential property had been informally replaced several times over several years. Over various years, tenants had been replaced without any formal assignment of the tenancy or protection of the deposit. On appeal, the court held that the replacement tenants were not licensees, that the replacements took effect as surrender and regrants, and that although the tenants had dealt with deposits among themselves (by the incoming tenant paying the outgoing tenant) the landlord was deemed to have received the deposit. This means that the tenants were entitled to a ‘deposit penalty’. Written by Robin Stewart, senior associate at Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.