menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Residential tenancies / Assured and assured shorthold tenancies

Legal News

Deposit protection and ‘churn’ of tenants in shared properties (Sturgiss v Boddy)

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Deposit protection and ‘churn’ of tenants in shared properties (Sturgiss v Boddy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Tenancy or licence
  • Surrender
  • Receipt of deposit
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: A Circuit Judge in the County Court held that tenants were entitled to an award in relation to a rent deposit under section 214 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004) where various tenants in a joint tenancy of a residential property had been informally replaced several times over several years. Over various years, tenants had been replaced without any formal assignment of the tenancy or protection of the deposit. On appeal, the court held that the replacement tenants were not licensees, that the replacements took effect as surrender and regrants, and that although the tenants had dealt with deposits among themselves (by the incoming tenant paying the outgoing tenant) the landlord was deemed to have received the deposit. This means that the tenants were entitled to a ‘deposit penalty’. Written by Robin Stewart, senior associate at Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More