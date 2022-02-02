LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Construction disputes / Adjudication enforcement and challenges

Legal News

Denial of liability to make payment resulted in crystallised dispute (Bravejoin v Prosperity Moseley Street)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Denial of liability to make payment resulted in crystallised dispute (Bravejoin v Prosperity Moseley Street)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) rejected an argument that there was no crystallised dispute capable of reference to adjudication, in a case where the defendant argued that there was no contract between it and the claimant. The adjudication concerned the claimant’s right to payment for construction works, and the TCC considered that the defendant’s ‘no contract’ argument was a denial of liability to make payment, therefore indicating the existence of a crystallised dispute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As