Denial of liability to make payment resulted in crystallised dispute (Bravejoin v Prosperity Moseley Street)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) rejected an argument that there was no crystallised dispute capable of reference to adjudication, in a case where the defendant argued that there was no contract between it and the claimant. The adjudication concerned the claimant's right to payment for construction works, and the TCC considered that the defendant's 'no contract' argument was a denial of liability to make payment, therefore indicating the existence of a crystallised dispute.