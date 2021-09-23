LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Deloitte partners escape £19m claim over Barclays swaps

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A London judge dismissed a £19m lawsuit on 22 September 2021 that accused two Deloitte partners of failing to pursue Barclays plc over swaps misselling on behalf of a failed business after finding that an earlier settlement had resolved the claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

