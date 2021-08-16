menu-search
Legal News

Delivery texts top ‘smishing’ scams amid pandemic

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Text messages pretending to be from trusted parcel delivery services have proliferated during the pandemic, a group representing Britain’s finance industry said on 16 August 2021, as it warned consumers to be wary of so-called smishing scams that mine for confidential bank information. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

