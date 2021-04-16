- Delhi High Court’s verdict on enforceability of emergency awards in India (Amazon v Future Coupons)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What was the background to the case?
- The relevant agreements
- The emergency arbitration
- The civil suit by FRL
- What issues were before the Delhi High Court?
- What did the court decide?
- Legal status of emergency arbitrator
- Group of Companies Doctrine
- Legality of emergency award
- Conclusion
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: Recently, the Delhi High Court (Delhi HC) enforced an award issued by an emergency arbitrator (Emergency Award) in a Delhi-seated arbitration under Part I of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (A&C Act), in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC Rules).Adimesh Lochan, Kshama A Loya & Vyapak Desai, member, leader and partner respectively in the International Litigation & Dispute Resolution Team at Nishith Desai Associates, consider the court’s judgment.
