Delays in unwinding member’s pension leads to increased maladministration award (Mr R, PO-27697)

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions analysis: In the Pensions Ombudsman determination of Mr R PO-27697, the Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that a scheme delayed reversing the member’s retirement choice following a misunderstanding about GMP revaluation. The Ombudsman increased the award for distress and inconvenience as the scheme had failed to even implement what it had already agreed to. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

