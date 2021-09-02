Delays in unwinding member’s pension leads to increased maladministration award (Mr R, PO-27697)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the Pensions Ombudsman determination of Mr R PO-27697, the Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that a scheme delayed reversing the member’s retirement choice following a misunderstanding about GMP revaluation. The Ombudsman increased the award for distress and inconvenience as the scheme had failed to even implement what it had already agreed to. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.