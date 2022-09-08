LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Delayed UK online safety law will go ahead with ‘tweaks’, Truss says

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Online Safety Bill

Article summary

MLex: The UK’s embattled Online Safety Bill, which was delayed by the departure of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the Parliament’s summer break, will go ahead, new Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Questioned at her first appearance as the country's new leader in Parliament today, Truss said there are ‘some issues’ to deal with, but that the law should proceed.. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

