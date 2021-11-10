Delay not necessarily a bar for applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Orders (R v Adams)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Adams appealed his Serious Crime Prevention Order on the basis that the statute gave the Crown Court jurisdiction to pass a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) when it was 'dealing with an offender'; and that imposing an order in response to an application made three years after trial and six months after the conclusion of confiscation proceedings was not permissible since the court was by then functus officio. The Court of Appeal (Lord Justice Fulford, Mr Justice Sweeney and Lady Justice Stacey) held that a purposive approach should be taken to the Serious Crime Act 2007 (SCA 2007) and the Crown Court should not be deprived of jurisdiction simply by reason of delay. Written by Richard Furlong, barrister at Mountford Chambers.