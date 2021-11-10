LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime / Sentence and prison law / Civil and financial penalties and ancillary orders

Delay not necessarily a bar for applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Orders (R v Adams)

Published on: 10 November 2021
  • Delay not necessarily a bar for applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Orders (R v Adams)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Corporate Crime analysis: Adams appealed his Serious Crime Prevention Order on the basis that the statute gave the Crown Court jurisdiction to pass a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) when it was ‘dealing with an offender’; and that imposing an order in response to an application made three years after trial and six months after the conclusion of confiscation proceedings was not permissible since the court was by then functus officio. The Court of Appeal (Lord Justice Fulford, Mr Justice Sweeney and Lady Justice Stacey) held that a purposive approach should be taken to the Serious Crime Act 2007 (SCA 2007) and the Crown Court should not be deprived of jurisdiction simply by reason of delay. Written by Richard Furlong, barrister at Mountford Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

