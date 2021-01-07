Sign-in Help
Delay in providing information led to investment loss on pension transfer (Mr G PO-21110)

Published on: 07 January 2021
Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that a pension scheme took too long to implement a transfer value. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision.

