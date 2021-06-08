Defendant awarded indemnity costs after claimant pursued claim based on untruth (BPN v Canham)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court awarded a defendant who succeeded after judgment against its own Part 36 offer costs on the indemnity basis both after the offer and for a period before the offer was made, in circumstances where it had also failed to engage in mediation until late in proceedings and then only limited in scope. This analysis considers the court’s discretion in awarding costs following a successful defendant offer and the interplay between the Part 36 and Part 44 when making that order. The case also looks at the effect of failing to mediate and the potential implications of experts who do not comply with their obligations under Part 35. Written by Jon Lord, associate at Weightmans LLP.
