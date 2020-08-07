Defendant appeals dismissal of claim where no finding of fundamental dishonesty was made (Pegg v Webb)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The defendant insurer, somewhat unusually, appealed the dismissal of the claimant’s claim as there was no finding of fundamental dishonesty at trial and the defendant was ordered to pay 60% of the claimant’s costs. On appeal, a High Court judge reversed the finding that Mr Pegg was not fundamentally dishonest due to inconsistencies in the longevity of his injuries and the non-disclosure of a subsequent accident to a medical expert (the deafening silences). On this basis, he was found to be fundamentally dishonest and was consequently ordered to pay 70% of Allianz Insurance’s costs. Written by Matthew Smith, barrister, at Park Square Barristers. or to read the full analysis.