Legal News

Defendant appeals dismissal of claim where no finding of fundamental dishonesty was made (Pegg v Webb)

Published on: 07 August 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Defendant appeals dismissal of claim where no finding of fundamental dishonesty was made (Pegg v Webb)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The defendant insurer, somewhat unusually, appealed the dismissal of the claimant’s claim as there was no finding of fundamental dishonesty at trial and the defendant was ordered to pay 60% of the claimant’s costs. On appeal, a High Court judge reversed the finding that Mr Pegg was not fundamentally dishonest due to inconsistencies in the longevity of his injuries and the non-disclosure of a subsequent accident to a medical expert (the deafening silences). On this basis, he was found to be fundamentally dishonest and was consequently ordered to pay 70% of Allianz Insurance’s costs. Written by Matthew Smith, barrister, at Park Square Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

