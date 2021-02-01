Defences to trespass stall in dispute over parked aircraft (Walton Family Estates Ltd and others v GJD Services Ltd)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This was a multi-party claim involving the removal of airplanes parked at an aerodrome in Leicestershire. Claims were brought in trespass (and involuntary bailment) to seek the removal of the aircraft, the principal claimant being the freeholder of the air-strip. The essence of the claim against each of the eight defendants was that aircraft was parked unlawfully on the air-strip without licence. The judgment explores the standing on which to bring a claim in trespass, the nature of bailment, the operation of contractual and gratuitous licence, and proprietary estoppel. The claimant sought summary judgment and the case also then examines the appropriate test under CPR 24. Ultimately each defence was found not to be arguable and the claimants were granted relief whereby the planes could be removed and sold under section 13 of the Torts (Interference with Goods) Act 1977 (T(IG)A 1977). Written by Kevin Long, solicitor, at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.