Defective claim brought as an Insolvency Act Application cured by CPR 3.10 (Re Taunton Logs Ltd)

Published on: 08 January 2021
Updated on: 08 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Insolvency lawyers representing office-holders are often presented with a dilemma: should a claim be brought under CPR 7, or as an Insolvency Act application? Taunton Logs serves as a salutary reminder to answer that question correctly, or else risk strike-out challenges being launched by canny respondents. But the case also offers some comfort on the basis that, even if the wrong procedure is adopted, the defect appears likely to be curable as long as there is no identifiable prejudice and the decision was not an intentional ploy to avoid paying the larger issue fee. Office-holders may therefore find themselves back on the right track. Respondents may wish to consider whether their attempts to divert them will be worth it after all. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

