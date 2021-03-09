Sign-in Help
Defective administrator appointments—the invalid versus irregular debate continues (Security Trustee Services v Seabrook Road)

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • The Relevant Law
  • Service of NoI on QFCH
  • Settled Intention
  • What did the court decide?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The High Court has provided additional guidance on the importance of serving a qualifying floating charge holder (QFCH) with notice of intention to appointment administrators (NoI) pursuant to paragraph 26 of schedule B1 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). A QFCH was not served with successive NoIs and, during that time, appointed fixed charge receivers over a property. Mr Justice Miles held that the filing of the NoIs and resulting interim moratorium were invalid, and he declared that the receivers were validly appointed and made an order removing the NoIs from the court file. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

