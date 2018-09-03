Sign-in Help
Default judgment set aside in abuse claim brought outside limitation period (TPE v Harvey Franks)

Published on: 03 September 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: In TPE v Harvey Franks, the claimant was seeking damages for personal injury and loss arising out of sexual offences committed against him by the defendant. David McClenaghan, partner at Bolt Burdon Kemp who represented the claimant, says the court decided that the defendant had shown there was a real prospect of defending the claim on limitation grounds and accordingly set aside default judgment.

