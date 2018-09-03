Default judgment set aside in abuse claim brought outside limitation period (TPE v Harvey Franks)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: In TPE v Harvey Franks, the claimant was seeking damages for personal injury and loss arising out of sexual offences committed against him by the defendant. David McClenaghan, partner at Bolt Burdon Kemp who represented the claimant, says the court decided that the defendant had shown there was a real prospect of defending the claim on limitation grounds and accordingly set aside default judgment. or to read the full analysis.