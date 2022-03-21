LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: Can a company be defamed by allegations of criminal conduct, such as murder, even if by law a corporate claimant cannot be prosecuted for such an offence? The answer is yes, but as ever it all depends on the words used. The case concerned a trial of preliminary issues (TPI) in a defamation claim regarding statements concerning the allegedly suspicious deaths of four men. The claimant, a holding company within the ENRC corporate group, argued that parts of two chapters of the defendants’ book ‘Kleptopia’ would be understood as meaning that the claimant had three men murdered to protect its business interests and were responsible for a further suspected poisoning. Dismissing the claim, Mr Justice Nicklin accepted that ‘it is possible to make an allegation that implicates a company in murder’, for example, ‘by stating that it procured it’, but the book made no such allegation against the claimant. The claimant discontinued its claim as a result of the ruling. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More