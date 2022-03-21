Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)

Article summary

TMT analysis: Can a company be defamed by allegations of criminal conduct, such as murder, even if by law a corporate claimant cannot be prosecuted for such an offence? The answer is yes, but as ever it all depends on the words used. The case concerned a trial of preliminary issues (TPI) in a defamation claim regarding statements concerning the allegedly suspicious deaths of four men. The claimant, a holding company within the ENRC corporate group, argued that parts of two chapters of the defendants’ book ‘Kleptopia’ would be understood as meaning that the claimant had three men murdered to protect its business interests and were responsible for a further suspected poisoning. Dismissing the claim, Mr Justice Nicklin accepted that ‘it is possible to make an allegation that implicates a company in murder’, for example, ‘by stating that it procured it’, but the book made no such allegation against the claimant. The claimant discontinued its claim as a result of the ruling. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or to read the full analysis.