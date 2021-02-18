Defamation losses not claimable where Johnson exclusion principle applies (Parris v (1) Ajayi (2) SHC Clemsfold Group (3) SHC Rapkyns Group)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where a claimant seeks damages in a defamation action on account of things said or written by the employer in the lead-up to a dismissal, then such losses may not be pursued if they in fact arise as a result of the happening of the dismissal, since they are covered by the Johnson exclusion principle and hence the sole remedy lies instead in bringing an unfair dismissal claim in the employment tribunal, according to the High Court. or to read the full analysis.