Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Issues arising on termination

Legal News

Defamation losses not claimable where Johnson exclusion principle applies (Parris v (1) Ajayi (2) SHC Clemsfold Group (3) SHC Rapkyns Group)

Defamation losses not claimable where Johnson exclusion principle applies (Parris v (1) Ajayi (2) SHC Clemsfold Group (3) SHC Rapkyns Group)
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Defamation losses not claimable where Johnson exclusion principle applies (Parris v (1) Ajayi (2) SHC Clemsfold Group (3) SHC Rapkyns Group)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • What did the High Court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where a claimant seeks damages in a defamation action on account of things said or written by the employer in the lead-up to a dismissal, then such losses may not be pursued if they in fact arise as a result of the happening of the dismissal, since they are covered by the Johnson exclusion principle and hence the sole remedy lies instead in bringing an unfair dismissal claim in the employment tribunal, according to the High Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More