Defamation—court awards £100,000 damages to vindicate claimant in Tommy Robinson case (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)

TMT analysis: In this libel case, the court awarded the claimant £100,000 in damages as a result of two Facebook videos making false accusations against the claimant which were posted by the defendant, a well-known figure. The judgment provides some interesting commentary on hearsay evidence, some insights on the drafting of witness statements and some commentary on the consequences of pursuing a defence of truth at trial. Written by Carolyn Pepper, partner at Reed Smith.
