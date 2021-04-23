Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Magistrates' court proceedings / Private prosecutions

Legal News

Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)

Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The High Court has held that a notice under section 82 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 (EPA 1990) served by a person aggrieved by a statutory nuisance need not be addressed to the ‘secretary or clerk’ of a body corporate in order for the deemed service provisions in EPA 1990, s 160 to apply as the provisions are permissive rather than mandatory. The court also held that notwithstanding the deemed service provisions in EPA 1990, s 160, as the aggrieved person was able to prove that the notice had been received at the offices of the body corporate and signed for by a person about whom it was reasonable to infer had authority to receive post, then service had been validly effected. Written by Andrew Locke, barrister at Nexus, Chambers of Michael Mansfield QC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More