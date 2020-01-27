Sign-in Help
Deed invalidated by affixing pre-signed signature pages to altered document (Bioconstruct GmbH v Winspear)

Published on: 27 January 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Commercial analysis: Parties executing a deed, which bears the (common place) clause commencing ‘In witness whereof’ must sign the physical instrument in its final form, complying with any other specific requirements (eg in the case of the sale of land or a company). It will be presumed, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, that the parties will be taken to have regarded signature of the same physical document as being essential to its effectiveness. Affixing pre-signed signature pages to a document that has been altered may not suffice and will presumptively invalidate a deed. Written by Joseph Dalby SC, barrister, at 36 Commercial Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

