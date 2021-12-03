LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Declaratory relief for placement orders where the Adoption Agency Regulations 2005 were breached (Somerset County Council v NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group and another)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In Somerset County Council v NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group, Mrs Justice Roberts considered the legality of placement orders previously made in respect of ten children at an urgent hearing over five days. This case concerned systemic failures by Somerset County Council (the local authority), in relation to a cohort of ten children in respect of whom placement orders had been made, to comply with its statutory duties under the Adoption Agencies Regulations 2005 (AAR 2005), SI 2005/389, which underpinned the local authority’s primary obligations under the Adoption and Children Act 2002 (ACA 2002). Roberts J noted that the local authority’s admitted failures had implications not just for the cohort of ten children the court was concerned with, but also a wider cohort of children, which could number as many as three hundred children (para [2]). An application for declaratory relief was made by the local authority under the Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), Pt 18. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, considers the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

