Declaration of trust—unnecessary to plead rectification in order to rectify (Ralph v Ralph)

Published on: 10 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Declaration of trust—unnecessary to plead rectification in order to rectify (Ralph v Ralph)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: Among other findings, the High Court held on appeal that it is not necessary to plead a claim for rectification in order for a declaration of trust to be varied; it is sufficient that that question is put in issue in the proceedings. In this case, that translated to a finding that the ‘mistake’ in the underlying declaration of trust was sufficiently put in issue by the defendant having raised the point in his witness statement, and in oral evidence. Written by Riccardo Calzavara, barrister, at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

