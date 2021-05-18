Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim (Ward v Savill)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal against a deputy High Court judge’s decision on a preliminary issue, concluding that a declaration in previous litigation about the beneficial interest in property assets did not avail the same claimants in a related tracing claim against a different party. In essence, the Court of Appeal supported the deputy judge, holding that the declaration was in personam against the named parties and not in rem against everyone. It had no legal effect on the new claim against the new party on grounds of fairness, requiring the claimants to prove their case in the usual way. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer, writer, and legal trainer. or to read the full analysis.