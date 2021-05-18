menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Starting a claim

Legal News

Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim (Ward v Savill)

Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim (Ward v Savill)
Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim (Ward v Savill)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal against a deputy High Court judge’s decision on a preliminary issue, concluding that a declaration in previous litigation about the beneficial interest in property assets did not avail the same claimants in a related tracing claim against a different party. In essence, the Court of Appeal supported the deputy judge, holding that the declaration was in personam against the named parties and not in rem against everyone. It had no legal effect on the new claim against the new party on grounds of fairness, requiring the claimants to prove their case in the usual way. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer, writer, and legal trainer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More