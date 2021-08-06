- Decision to refuse to order relief in respect of a preference upheld on appeal (Re Peter Herbert Fowlds)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: On appeal, Mr Justice Trower has upheld an unusual order made by Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Jones not to order any relief against a person who received a payment held to be a preference. Change of position is not, however, a defence to claims brought under sections 339, 340 or 342 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
