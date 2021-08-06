menu-search
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Bankruptcy

Legal News

Decision to refuse to order relief in respect of a preference upheld on appeal (Re Peter Herbert Fowlds)

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On appeal, Mr Justice Trower has upheld an unusual order made by Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Jones not to order any relief against a person who received a payment held to be a preference. Change of position is not, however, a defence to claims brought under sections 339, 340 or 342 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

