Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Civil recovery

Legal News

Deciphering crypto part 4 (asset recovery and crypto currencies) relevant orders

Deciphering crypto part 4 (asset recovery and crypto currencies) relevant orders
Published on: 14 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Deciphering crypto part 4 (asset recovery and crypto currencies) relevant orders
  • Crypto assets as property under Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002)
  • ‘That’s my crypto!’
  • Part 2 of POCA 2002
  • Confiscation
  • Seizure and restraint of crypto assets
  • Hidden assets and tainted gifts
  • Third party rights
  • POCA 2002, Pt 8—investigations
  • Unexplained wealth orders (UWOs)
    • More...

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In this, the penultimate piece in the series, Will Glover and Angharad Hughes provide a practical aide memoire for the types of orders, both criminal and civil, that may be sought in respect of crypto assets in the courts of England and Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More