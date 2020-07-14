- Deciphering crypto part 4 (asset recovery and crypto currencies) relevant orders
- Crypto assets as property under Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002)
- ‘That’s my crypto!’
- Part 2 of POCA 2002
- Confiscation
- Seizure and restraint of crypto assets
- Hidden assets and tainted gifts
- Third party rights
- POCA 2002, Pt 8—investigations
- Unexplained wealth orders (UWOs)
- POCA 2002, Pt 5—civil recovery
- Civil recovery orders
- Property freezing orders (POCA 2002, s 245A)
- Account freezing orders
- Other civil orders and remedies
- Proprietary injunctions and freezing injunctions
- Asset preservation orders
- Bankers trust orders and Norwich Pharmacal orders
- Conclusion
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: In this, the penultimate piece in the series, Will Glover and Angharad Hughes provide a practical aide memoire for the types of orders, both criminal and civil, that may be sought in respect of crypto assets in the courts of England and Wales.
