Deciphering crypto part 3—taking aim at cryptoassets—the Fifth Money Laundering Directive of the EU and the UK AML Regulations 2019

Published on: 15 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Exchange providers—SI 2017/692, reg 14(A)(1) vs article 1(1)(c) of MLD5
  • Wallet providers—SI 2017/692, reg 14(A)(2) vs article 1(2)(d) of MLD5
  • Cryptoassets—SI 2017/692, reg 14(A)(3) vs article 1(2)(d) of MLD5
  • The impact on crypto-businesses

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the third part in a legal series on cryptocurrencies, Will Glover and Angharad Hughes, barristers at 3 Temple Gardens, continue their series of articles in the developing area of cryptocurrency regulation. They highlight the key issues around privacy and the regulation of cryptoassets for money laundering purposes and provide some commentary for healthy debate on the issues arising from the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (MLD5) and UK anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

