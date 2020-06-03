- Deciphering crypto part 2—AA victory for common sense? (AA v Persons Unknown)
- What was the issue?
- Crypto assets are property
- The effect of the finding
- Observations for exchange providers
- The bigger picture
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: In the second part in a legal series on cryptocurrencies, Will Glover and Angharad Hughes, barristers, at 3 Temple Gardens, continue their series of articles in the developing area of cryptocurrency regulation by analysing the High Court decision in AA v Persons Unknown, the effect of the finding in that case that crypto assets are property, observations for exchange providers as well as the impact on the bigger picture.
