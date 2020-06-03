Deciphering crypto part 2—AA victory for common sense? (AA v Persons Unknown)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the second part in a legal series on cryptocurrencies, Will Glover and Angharad Hughes, barristers, at 3 Temple Gardens, continue their series of articles in the developing area of cryptocurrency regulation by analysing the High Court decision in AA v Persons Unknown, the effect of the finding in that case that crypto assets are property, observations for exchange providers as well as the impact on the bigger picture. or to read the full analysis.