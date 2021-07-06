Decarbonising transport—will polluting vehicles go by 2030?

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of a series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), this analysis looks at decarbonising transport. Addleshaw Goddard Infrastructure Projects & Energy Partners Paul Dight and Suzanne Moir discuss how achievable the government’s transport decarbonisation targets are, what can be done to speed up the decarbonisation process, the ULEZ measure in London and the UK’s role in driving climate change conversation globally. or to read the full analysis.