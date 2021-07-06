menu-search
Decarbonising transport—will polluting vehicles go by 2030?

Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Do you think the government’s targets are achievable given the current lack of supporting infrastructure?
  • What actions do you think the government, industry and consumers need to take to speed up the decarbonisation of transport in the UK?
  • Looking at the ULEZ measure in London, do you think more cities in the UK should take a similar approach? Are there any measures that the government should implement to alleviate the disproportionate impact that these zones will likely have on specific businesses and workers?
  • What do you think the UK government can do to encourage and support other nations in achieving a zero emissions future in transport?

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of a series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), this analysis looks at decarbonising transport. Addleshaw Goddard Infrastructure Projects & Energy Partners Paul Dight and Suzanne Moir discuss how achievable the government’s transport decarbonisation targets are, what can be done to speed up the decarbonisation process, the ULEZ measure in London and the UK’s role in driving climate change conversation globally. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

