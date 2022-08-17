LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Energy / Renewable energy / Solar and onshore wind projects

Decarbonising existing assets—how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset

Published on: 17 August 2022
  • What is repurposing?
  • Why repurpose an asset?
  • What risks arise in repurposing assets?
  • Practical risks
  • Legal or regulatory risk
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Energy analysis: Climate change is at the forefront of the international political agenda and decarbonisation of the energy sector has become crucial. The phase out of fossil-fuel intensive energy sources and their replacement with zero or low-carbon alternatives is key to the energy transition. One tool in achieving this is to repurpose existing fossil fuel assets and infrastructure into low or zero carbon generating assets. This article by Alexia Millett, associate, Amani Khalifa, counsel, Jon Gilbert, knowledge lawyer, and Vanessa Medina, senior associate, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, considers the legal and related risks that arise when energy facilities are repurposed in this way, and how those risks can be mitigated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

