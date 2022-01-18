De la rue wins battle over pension scheme final salary rule

Law360, London: A London judge has ruled that a pension scheme for a company that prints banknotes is not liable to pay out an extra £20m, finding in favour of the business on a question of how the retirement plan should be interpreted.
