DDSA 2020—HMCTS guidance for post-6 April 2022 proceedings

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) come into effect on 6 April 2022. HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has released guidance on how to use the new online system in relation to divorce and dissolution proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

