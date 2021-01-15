DBA regulations not intended to regulate fees following early termination (Zuberi v Lexlaw)

Dispute Resolution analysis: In its judgment handed down on 14 January 2021, the Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld the validity of a Damages Based Agreement (DBA) which included a clause providing that (in the event of early termination of the DBA by the client) the client was liable to pay the solicitors’ time charges at an hourly rate for time spent working on the claim together with the costs of instructing third parties (such as counsel) and other disbursements. Christopher Snell, counsel for the respondent and barrister at New Square Chambers, considers the judgment.
