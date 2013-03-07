Sign-in Help
DB pension fund not VAT exempt as it is not a special investment fund (Wheels Common Investment Fund Trustees v Revenue and Customs Comrs)

Published on: 07 March 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
In Wheels Common Investment Fund Trustees Ltd v Revenue and Customs Comrs (Case C-424/11), the European Court of Justice would not direct that pension funds should be granted the same VAT exemption as special investment funds in relation to management services for defined benefit pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

