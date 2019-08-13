Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (UK regime)

Date of issue, anchor claims and jurisdiction (Holgate v Addleshaw Goddard (Scotland) LLP)

Published on: 13 August 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Application of CJJA 1982
  • Jurisdiction based on ‘anchor’ proceedings
  • Jurisdiction based on ‘place of performance’
  • Forum non conveniens

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Christopher Brockman, barrister at Enterprise Chambers, explains the background to a dispute over where the trial of an insolvency negligence case should be held, and considers the wider implications of the court’s decision in Holgate v Addleshaw Goddard (Scotland) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

