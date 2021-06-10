menu-search
Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: In a case on whether aggregated search results on a website from third party databases (creating a ‘database of databases’) amounts to the unlawful extracting and re-utilisation of data from those third-party databases, the Court of Justice has concluded that there was an improper extraction and re-utilisation where it creates a risk that the maker would not be able to recover its investment through the normal operation of its database. Written by Phillip Johnson, professor of Commercial Law at Cardiff University and barrister at Packington Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

