Data-reliant companies shielded from legislative route to UK mass data protection claims

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: The UK government has no plans to introduce a collective redress law, MLex understands, despite the Supreme Court siding with Google in a decision widely seen as curtailing the possibility of large, opt-out representative actions for data protection claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

