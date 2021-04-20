Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Regulation of insurance / GDPR

Legal News

Data protection considerations for insurers post-Brexit

Data protection considerations for insurers post-Brexit
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Data protection considerations for insurers post-Brexit
  • The end of the one-stop shop
  • UK and EU Representatives
  • Data transfer restrictions
  • Considerations for insurers

Article summary

Law360: On 31 December 2020, the Brexit transition period ended, and the UK formally exited the EU. Perhaps surprisingly, despite such a seismic shift in the UK constitution, the key principles of UK data protection law remain fundamentally unchanged. This is partly due to the UK’s wider obligations under international law stemming from the UK’s membership in the Council of Europe, and also because the UK still needs to secure an EU adequacy decision in an effort to avoid significant impact to UK companies that rely on international data flows for their business. Charlotte Worlock, a partner at Atheria Law PC considers the implications for insurers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More