Data adequacy talks between South Korea and UK in full swing

Article summary

MLex: A seamless flow of personal data from the UK to South Korea could become a reality as early as 2022, with adequacy talks between the two countries in full swing. MLex has confirmed that South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission and the UK's Information Commissioner's Office have conducted discussions at least 14 times since late 2021 about recognising the Asian country's data-protection framework as adequate for data transfers from the UK. or to read the full analysis.