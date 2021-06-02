menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for derivatives lawyers / Regulation of derivatives trading venues

Legal News

Dark-pool financial trading venues may face data tax, McGuinness says

Dark-pool financial trading venues may face data tax, McGuinness says
Published on: 02 June 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Dark-pool financial trading venues may face data tax, McGuinness says
  • Dark
  • Data prices

Article summary

MLex: Off-market trading venues for stocks and bonds may have to pay an extra data tax, as the European Commission seeks to use a new consolidated tape information service to encourage transactions onto more highly regulated and transparent exchanges. Brussels hopes its new data tape service, modeled on the one the US has run for decades, will help smaller investors spot the best prices among the EU’s far flung exchanges—but plans are meeting opposition from the industry and lawmakers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More