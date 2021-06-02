Dark-pool financial trading venues may face data tax, McGuinness says

MLex: Off-market trading venues for stocks and bonds may have to pay an extra data tax, as the European Commission seeks to use a new consolidated tape information service to encourage transactions onto more highly regulated and transparent exchanges. Brussels hopes its new data tape service, modeled on the one the US has run for decades, will help smaller investors spot the best prices among the EU’s far flung exchanges—but plans are meeting opposition from the industry and lawmakers.
