Danish tax authority looks to revive US$2bn cum-ex fraud claim

Law360, London: Denmark urged an English appellate court on 25 January 2022 to revive its £1.5bn (US$2bn) dividend tax fraud case against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others, arguing it was wrongly thrown out as an inadmissible foreign revenue claim.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual
Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general
0330 161 1234