LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Fraud in financial services

Legal News

Danish tax authority looks to revive US$2bn cum-ex fraud claim

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Danish tax authority looks to revive US$2bn cum-ex fraud claim

Article summary

Law360, London: Denmark urged an English appellate court on 25 January 2022 to revive its £1.5bn (US$2bn) dividend tax fraud case against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others, arguing it was wrongly thrown out as an inadmissible foreign revenue claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As