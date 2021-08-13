menu-search
Dancing to the EU’s tune — why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: The 27 remaining EU member states have until 17 December 2021 in which to introduce domestic legislation implementing the Whistleblowing Directive from 2019. With scarcely four months to go, how are things going? David Whincup, Partner at Squire Patton Boggs analyses the impact of the Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

