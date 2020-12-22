Damages claim—loss of a chance to produce a film (Recorded Picture Company v Alfama Films)

Article summary

TMT analysis: This case concerned a claim by film producers to the loss of a chance to profit from the production of a film. The producers had entered into a deed whereby they had the right to exercise the option to produce the film within a set period of time. In breach of the deed, the rightsholder subsequently licensed the production of the film to a Spanish entity, with the film being produced and released in 2017. The court held that the contemporaneous documents showed the relationship between the producer and director souring, such that the prospects of them working together were low. The documents also showed that the prospects of the producers raising finance to fund the film in time were speculative. Therefore, although the terms of the deed had been breached, damages for the loss of a chance were not awarded because there was nothing more than a speculative chance of making the film. Written by Joshua Marshall, Senior Associate at Fieldfisher LLP. or to read the full analysis.