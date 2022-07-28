LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Damages Based Agreements are not available to defendants without a counterclaim (Candey Ltd v Tonstate Group Ltd)

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal ruled that it was not possible for a defendant to enter into an enforceable damages based agreement (DBA) with a solicitor which is calculated based on damages that they resisted paying or transferring to a claimant. Such a DBA would be unlawful and could not comply with the Damages Based Agreements Regulations 2013 SI 2013/609. A DBA can only be attached to sums ultimately recovered by a client. It was a necessary pre-requisite to the entitlement of a representative to payment under a DBA that the client had made a recovery from the other side to the litigation. This decision appears to entirely prohibit the use of a DBA for a non-counterclaiming defendant. Written by Nicholas Lee, managing director and mediator at Paragon Costs Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

