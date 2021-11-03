LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Funding and investment / Funding

Legal News

Daily Mail parent company nears takeover with £400m pensions deal

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Daily Mail parent company nears takeover with £400m pensions deal

Article summary

Law360, London: The parent company of the Daily Mail newspaper group said on 2 November 2021 it is considering ploughing £400m (US$545m) into its employee retirement funds, a step that could clear the way for a full takeover bid from its majority shareholder. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents